GREENSBORO, N.C. — For a month shopping centers in the Triad were closed.

Saturday parking lots at Friendly and Hanes weren't full, but some shoppers got out to get a little retail therapy.

“It feels really good. It feels nice to see people being happy shopping again,” said shopper Tiffany Stewart. “Kind of makes it feel like we’re normal.”

Friendly Center and Hanes Mall are now open.

Most at Friendly flocked to Five Below.

“We went inside Five Below to grab some little things,” said Eric Marshal. “It felt good to be around other people.”

Many of the big box stores like Sephora, JcPenny and Victoria Secret remain closed.

This made it hard for shoppers Maki Cornell to find items he set out to get.

“I was looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift, but I’ll have to look somewhere else or something because I don’t see anything,” Cornell said

Shoppers said so far they aren't worried and feel safe.

MaCray Huff said the shops he went in are taking regulations seriously.

“We got in trouble in one store we went it. She was going to refuse to serve," Huff said. "I was like oh God because we didn’t have a mask."

The governor recommended folks wear mask to when in public, but is not required.

Some shops at Friendly like toy stores and bookstores are only offering curbside services.

JcPenny, Dillard's and H&M at Hanes are still temporally closed.

The Four Seasons Town Centre will re-open its doors Tuesday.

