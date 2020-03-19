GREENSBORO, N.C. — Publix supermarket is allowing seniors 65 and older to have the shopping center to themselves in response to coronavirus concerns.

According to the Center for Disease Control, individuals over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus. Publix is offering these expanded hours to better support the elder community.

Seniors will be able to shop Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. beginning March 24. Publix pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to service seniors.

All 1,200 plus Publix stores will take part in the hour-long senior shopping service.

