If you've got an upcoming New Year's party and you want your pet to look as glamorous as you, an online retailer is helping you out.

Pink Boutique is selling a sparkling dress for both you and your furry friend.

For $87, you can rock some pink sequins, and for $26, your pet can wear the exact same dress.

"Get matchy-matchy with your fur baby with this limited edition dog dress," the website says.

Pink Boutique website

Wow, matchy-matchy is right! But something to note is that the dress is only made for small breeds.

So, we scouted a few websites that make dresses for pets, available in multiple sizes.

Big & Small Dog Boutique has New Year dresses with "Happy New Year" bedazzled on the back in options like pink, red and black.

Big and Small Dog Boutique

Ranging from XXS to 4XL, you and your pet can bring in the new year in style.

