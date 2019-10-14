WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We all love the convenience of shopping online, but the hassle of returning items...not so much.

Now, you can skip the long calls to customer service and return select online purchases at the new Return Bar inside Hanes Mall. The mall announced a partnership with Happy Returns to make returning online purchases from select retailers easier.

Some of the brands include Draper James, Nike Adventure Club, Rothy's and many more. Click here to see a list of participating retailers.

Here's how it works:

Bring returns from participating retailers to the Return Bar at the Customer Service Center inside Hanes Mall. You don't need printing or packaging. Give the retailer name, your email address and the return for the return or exchange. Have your refund immediately and get an email confirmation on the spot.

To get to the return bar, enter the mall through the entrance next to T.G.I. Friday's, walk straight toward the Starbucks Coffee kiosk, and the Customer Service Center is across from Kay Jewelers and Bath & Body Works.

