Shop Prime Day the safe way

Amazon Prime Day is a time when hackers are looking to take advantage of the uptick in internet traffic

NORFOLK, Va. — Amazon Prime Day is when millions of people point and click their way into some of the best online shopping deals of the year. But, it’s also a time when hackers are looking to take advantage of the uptick in internet traffic.

According to Check Point, the number of newly registered domains containing the words "Amazon" and "Prime" doubled in the last 30 days, and a big percentage of those were found to be malicious.

Here are some tips to help you avoid being a victim, even outside of Prime Day.