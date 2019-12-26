CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just because Christmas is over doesn't mean the holiday shopping is done.

According to the National Retail Federation, 68% of holiday consumers will still shop until the end of the year.

The big thing on the to-do list is holiday returns and exchanges.

More than 50% of shoppers said they'll be taking back gifts.

"Some toys that she just wasn't as interested in as I thought she'd be and a TV," one shopper in Pineville said.

On the day after Christmas, the rush was on to return and exchange gifts.

"I’m expecting to wait in a long line when we get in there," said Antonio Badillo from Charlotte.

The line for guest services in the Pineville Target was long Thursday afternoon, but many returns were made online, too.

Online shopping was up 18% this holiday season. Amazon is offering customers at least one free return and has more than 18,000 drop-off locations across the country, including Kohl's stores.

While some people are making returns, others are still in shopping mode and taking advantage of post-holiday deals.

Several people were walking out of Target with holiday decorations for next year.

"I’m looking forward to next year and want to get the deals now because next year the prices could be higher," said Roberta Freer.

The malls and stores were expected to be crowded all weekend long, and even though it is the holiday season, with so many people crowding one place, it can be dangerous.

Police said safety while shopping starts in the parking lot: Park in a well-lit area and scan the area before walking to and from the car.

"If you see people coming up in groups and you don't feel comfortable, moving to the other side of the street, trying to find somebody else, maybe another couple in a different location or other people in a parking lot that you can move to," said Captain Edward Turas with Gastonia Police.

Here are some other tips:

Try not to have your hands full of bags and keep any that are inside of the car hidden.

Inside, keep purses and bags close.

Don’t look at a cell phone when walking around either, make eye contact with other people.

Police say the bottom line is to be vigilant and alert.