GREENSBORO, N.C. — While Black Friday is mostly known for all the shopping deals, some others like to call it 'Green Friday'. That's because it's one of the busiest days for Christmas Tree sales as many families make it a tradition to shop for a tree right after Thanksgiving day.

But growing the perfect tree is getting harder and climate change is partly to blame, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. Wildfires are wiping out inventories in parts of the country, while in North Carolina a drought means shorter and dried-out Christmas trees and not enough for folks looking, one farmer says.

"This one looks pretty nice daddy, but I'm not sure about the bottom," said Noah McCutchen, a 5-year-old kindergartner. For Noah finding his family's Christmas tree is serious business, and as with many tree shoppers, height is key.

"This is a tradition for us ever since we've lived in Greensboro so looking for a good 7 to 8 ft tall tree I don't really do the selection I just let my wife do that and the kids do that and I just make sure it gets into the house," said Josh McCutchen, Noah's dad.

Nearly 6 million trees are harvested in North Carolina annually with a retail value of more than $250 million, according to state agriculture numbers.

Experts with the National Christmas Tree Association say drought, demand and a drop in production are driving up prices. Since 2008, prices have more than double to an average of $76 according to the NCTA. Farmers are also harvesting younger trees too soon to take advantage.

"Labor, cost of bailing the trees, cutting the trees, all that stuff that they put into that, they aren't making as high of a profit.

In the future, we could even see a shortage of even bigger trees because they are cutting a lot right now. If you don't have trees then you can't sell anything in the future, you just have to bite the bullet and plant when money is tight," said Ethan Wagoner of Bryan Wagoner Christmas Trees.

"We have a go big go home philosophy so we are going to be checking the big ones out," said the senior McCutchen.

They are trying to get ahead to beat the holiday rush that can cause scarcity.

"We don't run the risk of having a shortage in a fear of us because we usually do it the day after Thanksgiving instead of a manager and her family so if there's a shortage of people better get out here," he added.

The family was able to find the perfect 8 ft tall tree, thanks to Noah but it cost $100. To beat losing out on your desired Christmas tree, the retailers say you should definitely head out to the tree lots this week while there's still plenty of choice firs to pick from.

