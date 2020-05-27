Triad stores still struggling to keep shelves stocked during pandemic

As more stores open, they’re finding it harder to keep their shelves stocked for customers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you head out to shopping centers in Greensboro - it maybe a quick trip.

Some businesses are struggling - to keep shelves stocked.

Shoppers nearly wiped Ross Dress for Less at the Northwest Centre in Greensboro out of inventory.

Bedding shelves, furniture and home décor isles were all bare Wednesday.



An employee told WFMY a 50 percent off re-opening sale played a part in why their shelves aren’t stocked.

TJ Maxx, in the same shopping center was much of the same.

There were back to back bedding isles with no items in sight.

Kitchen supplies were low, some shelves so bare it's hard to tell what was originally there.



An employee at TJ Maxx said their distribution center is closed so they're relying on outside distributors to keep their store stocked.



At Marshalls on New Garden Road shoppers where welcomed with stocked shelves.



Target on Highwoods boulevard provided a list of items they are out of for customers before fully entering the store.

The store was well stocked, but don’t expect to find paper towel, toilet tissue or select cleaning supplies.

Staff at both Ross and TJ Maxx said they're stocking shelves as they get inventory but crowds come in on the weekends and their back to nothing.

TJ Max corporate office gave this statement:

“Our T.J. Maxx store in Greensboro has reopened and we are excited to welcome our customers back. We regret that our store wasn’t as stocked as normal, but new merchandise is on the way. While our distribution center servicing this store is operational, it takes time to get our entire network back up and running in a way that helps keep our Associates and customers safe. We appreciate our customers’ patience.”

We're still waiting to hear back from Ross on when they plan to have their store fully stocked.