Showing confident body language when you're not feeling good about your body

Blanca Cobb shares how you can feel more confident in your own skin

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pandemic life hasn’t been easy for many people. Being cooped up inside and with gyms closed, many people weren’t able to or didn’t exercise as well as didn’t eat as healthy as they could have.

As a result, several people have gained weight and aren’t in the best shape that they’d like. When you’re not feeling good about your weight or body, your body language can show your lack of confidence.

Actor Will Smith posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account with the caption, “I’m gonna be real with ya'll – I’m in the worst shape of my life.” And he has since started his journey to get back in shape.

Most people don’t post photos of themselves when they’re out of shape. That takes a bit of courage. It’s rare for anyone to post of themselves when they’re not feeling or looking their best.

But, Will’s body language conveys confidence. He doesn’t feel good about his physical shape, but he isn’t hiding it. That’s the key. Look at his chin; it’s held high. His feet are shoulder-width apart. He has one arm extended away from his body with his palm facing up.

And yes, he’s an actor, who has played many kinds of roles, so perhaps he’s hamming it up a bit for the camera and has a different comfort level. But, there are still lessons to be learned from it.

Confidence is both about taking action and your mindset. It’s a journey to make changes because it doesn’t happen overnight. When you show confidence in your body language, then you subconsciously recognize the efforts you’re making.

You’re feeling good whether it’s because you finally decided to make the changes, noticed changes in your strength, shape, weight, eating habits. When you’re proud, happy, or in a positive mindset, then you’ll naturally show positive body language.

Here are a few body language gestures you can use to project confidence. Put your hands on your hips, give a hip-pop, take up some space, and don’t stand behind objects.