How to keep connected to your siblings after they move out

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb, shares ways siblings can stay in touch after moving out.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is a whirlwind weekend of high school graduations for many Guilford County students. And as much excitement and celebrating that'll be happening, it's also a bittersweet time for many families as their graduates may be leaving home to go to college or enter the workforce, and many may be moving into their apartments.

It may be difficult for younger siblings if big brother or big sister isn't home anymore. Let your younger children know that it's normal for them to feel emotions from happiness to anger to sadness. They can feel a sense of loss when their older siblings leave home. Sometimes, they might feel relieved if they didn't get along well.

Longing can be painful and all-consuming. Maintaining the family routine as much as possible is important because it'll be comforting. Also, shower younger siblings with extra attention.

Even though most siblings can stay in touch through phone, text, and video calls, it can be hard for younger siblings to realize that their older brother or sister may not be readily available to communicate because of their college or work schedule. Help them understand that it's not personal.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb – Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline, and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate it if you give my page a "like."

Here are other articles from Blanca Cobb about sibling relationships:

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.