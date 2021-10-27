x
Simone Biles flipping into Charlotte for gymnastics tour

The Gold Over America Tour stops in the Queen City Wednesday night.
Credit: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been wondering what Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been up to since the Tokyo Olympics, the answer is touring the country.

She, alongside some of the best gymnasts of all time, has been performing in the Gold Over America Tour, and Wednesday is time for their Charlotte show.

Her Olympic teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Laurie Hernandez, Grace McCallum, Chellsie Memmel and MyKayla Skinner all show off their stuff in the 7:30 p.m. performance at Charlotte's Spectrum Center.

And if you remember the sensational former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and her stunning floor routine that went viral, she'll be there, too. Elite gymnasts Ellie Black, Nia Dennis, Melanie De Jesus dos Santos, Morgan Hurd and Shilese Jones also perform in the star-studded tour. 

The tour performance is kind of a blend between gymnastics routines and a pop concert as well as many nostalgic video clips of their careers. 

Tickets for the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour are still available for Wednesday's performance. They can be purchased on the Gold Over America Tour website, on Ticketmaster or Spectrum Center's site

Due to CDC and local health guidelines, all attendees are required to wear masks if over the age of 5 years old, unless actively eating or drinking. 

