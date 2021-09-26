National Situational Awareness Day

When looking at people’s body language, it’s important to look at the context of the situation to make sure that you’re reading body language correctly. If not, then you can misread someone and end up causing problems when none exist.
When you’re looking for body language signs, look for signs that someone is agitated or angry. Sometimes, people who are feeling angry will lash out either verbally or physically. Here are a few signs: narrowing eyes, glaring, sweaty forehead, temples or upper lip, jaw tensing, hands tightening. Remember just because someone is angry doesn’t mean that they’ll be aggressive.
Here are few not-so-obvious signs: some people might step back or to the side of you. While others might take off their jacket or put personal belongings that they’re holding on the ground. Some people might stretch their neck from side to side while others might look down or away from you. Again, these signs in and of themselves don’t mean much. You have to consider context and clusters (2 or more behaviors that occur roughly at the same time).
Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb – Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline, and I’ll get back to you. While you’re on my page, I’d appreciate it if you give my page a “like.”