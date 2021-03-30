Social and emotional health after working from home for a year

We're one year into the coronavirus pandemic and working from home is still a reality for some people with no definitive end in sight.

We’re one year into the coronavirus pandemic and working from home is still a reality for some people with no definitive end in sight. According to Statista Research, the percentage of people who worked from home full-time increased from 17% pre-pandemic to 44% during the pandemic.

To help contain the spread of COVID-19, remote work has meant minimal face-to-face contact and more virtual communication with both colleagues and clients. It’s not the remote work itself that’s the problem. It’s the social isolation from remote work that’s the problem. When you’re home alone and don’t have social outlets to talk, share, laugh, then social isolation can increase feelings of loneliness, depression and anxiety. According to research published in the Journals of Gerontology, loneliness is associated with 40% in the risk of developing dementia.

Some wonder that if you live with family then why would remote work lead to social isolation. Family can be a double-edge sword. As much as you love family, sometimes you may not like your family. Or, better said, certain family members. Just because you’re in the same family doesn’t mean you have the same interests or enjoy each other’s company as it’s natural that you get on each other’s nerves. It’s part of relationships. Friendships are very emotionally fulfilling. You have someone with common interests whose company you enjoy.

Here are a few ways to reduce your feelings of isolation. Build in time to have fun with family and friends at a safe distance and with masks on. Go for walks, hang out at safe distances outdoors. With your colleagues and clients take opportunities to socialize virtually and chat on the phone when you can.