Juggling social media while on vacation

Many people are finally getting an opportunity to travel this summer after a long year of the pandemic lockdown. We know that people are traveling as Statista released data that 37.1 million people traveled during Memorial Day weekend this year compared to 42.75 million pre-Pandemic in 2019.

Part of vacation is taking photos and making videos of your fun, and for some people, they post them on social media. Sharing your photos and videos isn't the issue. A potential problem is spending more time on social media than really enjoying the time with who you're vacationing with. You're missing conversations if you're distracted by what you want to post and aren't really with your company.

The issue is if the people you're with aren't as into social media as you are. For some people, they'd instead enjoy the time together, conversations, sightseeing, or whatever you're doing than constantly being interrupted for a social media moment.

There's a difference between a snapshot or quick video vs. a production with many takes on the videos and photos because it isn't quite right for you. Or, you're always trying to find someone outside of your group to take pictures or videos. And then the time to edit the photos and videos. Figure out what works, the number of photos or videos for who you're with. Find some downtime when everyone's chilling to edit and post.