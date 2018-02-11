Check your Powerball tickets! Holders of a $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Winston-Salem and two $50,000 tickets sold in Greensboro and Lexington still haven't contacted N.C. Education Lottery to claim their winnings.

One lucky person who bought a ticket in Winston-Salem won $1 million in the Powerball drawing on October 27th. That ticket matched all five white balls in the drawing. But lottery officials say they have not heard from the winner.

Related: 22 NC Co-workers Win $1M Mega Millions Prize in Office Pool

They have also not heard from the holders of the two winning $50,000 tickets sold in Greensboro and Lexington. The tickets were purchased at the Circle K on Groometown Road in Greensboro and the Circle K on U.S. 64 West in Lexington. Another similar ticket was sold at Willis Food Mart on East Union Street in Morganton and that prize also remains unclaimed.

Related: Eden Couple Wins $1M Playing Mega Millions in Virginia

Holders of two tickets worth $150,000 each sold in Salisbury and Mount Holly have claimed the winnings. The winner of a $50,000 draw purchased in Fayetteville has also claimed their prize.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize and can do so at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh or regional claim centers in Greensboro, Charlotte, Asheville, Greenville or Wilmington.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY