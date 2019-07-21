GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jamaican Jerk Turkey Sub

Ingredients:

The Jamaican Jerk Turkey Sub is made with fresh sliced smoked turkey breast, melted pepper jack cheese, sweet mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and a hint of Caribbean seasoning.

Instructions:

Season turkey breast with Caribbean spice blend

Top with pepper jack cheese

Steam them together for 2 minutes and 45 seconds

Top toasted sub roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and sweet mustard sauce

Add steamed turkey and cheese

Serve steaming hot with a Kosher dill pickle on the side

Hook & Ladder Sub

Ingredients:

The signature Hook & Ladder Sub is made with fresh sliced smoked turkey breast and Virginia honey ham, melted Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, deli mustard and mayo.

Instructions: