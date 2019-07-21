GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jamaican Jerk Turkey Sub
Ingredients:
The Jamaican Jerk Turkey Sub is made with fresh sliced smoked turkey breast, melted pepper jack cheese, sweet mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and a hint of Caribbean seasoning.
Instructions:
- Season turkey breast with Caribbean spice blend
- Top with pepper jack cheese
- Steam them together for 2 minutes and 45 seconds
- Top toasted sub roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and sweet mustard sauce
- Add steamed turkey and cheese
- Serve steaming hot with a Kosher dill pickle on the side
Hook & Ladder Sub
Ingredients:
The signature Hook & Ladder Sub is made with fresh sliced smoked turkey breast and Virginia honey ham, melted Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, deli mustard and mayo.
Instructions:
- Top sliced smoked turkey breast and Virginia hone ham with Monterey Jack cheese
- Steam them together for 2 minutes and 45 seconds
- Top toasted sub roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, deli mustard and mayo
- Add steamed turkey, ham and cheese
- Serve steaming hot with a Kosher dill pickle on the side