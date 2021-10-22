Yikes! Spooky season also means spider season

A pest control expert said the fall is peak season for wolf spiders, but they're not dangerous.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Has anyone else noticed a lot of creepy crawlers around the house lately? Apparently spooky season is also spider season, especially for wolf spiders.

Jordan Myers with McNeely Pest Control said many species of spiders and insects are at the peak population right now.

They've had all summer to reproduce and grow their colonies.

Myers said wolf spiders or grass spiders are the ones you'll typically see around your garage or home in the fall.

They're looks are deceiving because they're not dangerous.

"I've seen some that can cover a quarter so its pretty large and they're kind of furry too and dark in color and like i said they're active hunters so they're moving fast so they can add to the freaky factor running around with those hairy legs," Myers said.

He also said there are only two types of spiders that are of concern here in North Carolina, the black widow and the rare brown recluse.

You're more likely to encounter a wolf spider, or even a stinger like a yellow jacket.

The good news is these cooler temperatures will soon squash them.

"Once we start getting a few of those nights that are down into the 30s and we get a good frost, usually that's going to knock down the populations of these little spiders for us," Myers said.