ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Three kids were helping clean up Forrest Bluff Park in St. Petersburg when they came across an unexpected item.

A gun in the creek.

The kids did not pick the gun up or play with it. Instead, they knew exactly what to do.

Five-year-old Harry, 7-year-old Abby and 8-year-old Adelaide went to tell a parent, who then called the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers arrived and discovered the “very realistic looking” revolver turned out to be a BB gun, but the police department is still giving these kids major props.

“Regardless, we are very proud of these young kids for doing the right thing. This is exactly what we ask children to do when they see a gun…. stay away from it and tell an adult,” the police department wrote.

