It is time for ‘My 2 Cents.’

We really started to feel the effects of COVID-19 a month ago - the week of March 16th. There were no confirmed cases in our state much less the Triad.

A lot has changed over the last four weeks – thousands of North Carolinians are sick and people are dying from this virus.

I know it seems like we’ve been dealing with it for a while now but now is not the time to give up. We have to stay in the fight to flatten the curve and stop those numbers from ticking higher.

It’s hard, without a doubt, to stay at home. To not see your family face-to-face on holidays. To miss connecting with people in person. To feel stuck. But it’s harder to think about what would happen if someone you love got sick because people didn’t stay home.

COVID-19 affects all of us – either directly or through someone we know or love. The only way to prevent spreading it is staying home. We don’t have a vaccine yet, there is not treatment. Plain and simple, staying home saves lives.

I asked people today on social media who they stay home for. The responses ranged from ‘my sister who is fighting three types of cancer’ to ‘my mom who has underlying medical conditions, some are staying home to protect themselves.

Real people who could face real consequences.

It’s not pleasant to think about but honestly, we have to be real.

Because it’s not just people with compromised immune systems or other medical conditions who need to stay home, it’s us, healthy people, possible carriers, who can stop the spread of COVID-19.

Even if you think you’re fine. Even if you don’t care if you get sick. Care about someone’s sister, someone’s mom, someone else.

We all have a part to play. Play yours.

That’s 'My 2 Cents.'