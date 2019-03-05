A 20-year-old student who was injured during a shooting that killed two people at UNC Charlotte earlier this week posted an update on Instagram thanking the Charlotte community for their support and prayers.

Rami Alramadhan was one of four people injured when a gunman opened fire in a classroom in UNCC's Kennedy Hall Tuesday. He was released from the hospital and Chancellor Philip Dubois said all of the students who were injured are expected to make full recoveries.

"Guys, I'm back," Alramadhan said. "I'd like to thank all the people that texted me, sent emails, asked about me. So, thank you.

"Stay strong, Charlotte."

