Stokesdale kindergartener hit by car, frequently visited spots doing what they can to help

A Stokesdale Kindergartener is still recovering in the hospital, after he was hit by a car while trying to get on the bus last week.

STOKESDALE, N.C. — Places that Stokesdale kindergartener, Jaxson Franklin visits frequently are stepping up to help, after he was hit by a car while trying to get on the school bus last Thursday.

The most recent update from family says Franklin is on life support and in critical condition.

Since the incident, some of the places Franklin visits the most have been coming up with ways to help, like the Rio Grande in Oak Ridge.

Rio Grande staff member, Nati Zavalata says the Franklin's are longtime regulars.

"They have been customers for years and they grew up, they had kids, they come back with the kids and they're here very often," said Zavalata.

Zavalata says when she heard what happened she reached out to her boss to see how the restaurant could help.

"I just can't imagine what the mom is feeling and like I told you everybody's connected here. Jaxson's mom works with my sister at Wesley Long, it just hit us, you know," said Zavalata.

The restaurant decided on a fundraiser, so Zavalata called Franklin's elementary school.

"Minutes later, the principal contacted me, and it was like ten minutes later I was calling Layla, 'hey girl we're doing this!'" Zavalata recalled.

Since then, the restaurant worked social media, encouraging customers to come eat Wednesday night when 25% of food sales will go to the Franklin family.

"Making sure that we're pumping out that information and then with everybody being able to be networked and connected, just hoping that the word spreads," said Rio Grande marketing director, Layla Rolfes.

Teachers and staff are also taking up cards.

During the accident, a man disregarded the activated lights and stop arm on the school bus.

He has been charged with two misdemeanors. Troopers say he will likely face a felony, also.