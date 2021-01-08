Quick summer recipes with Chef Felicia Daniel: Virtual News 2 Kitchen

These two quick recipes do not sacrifice quality for time!

Quick and Easy Strawberry Cobbler

· 1-2 lbs. strawberries, cleaned and sliced or chopped

· 1-1/2 c sugar

· 1 tsp ground cinnamon

· 1 tsp ground nutmeg

· 1 pkg yellow butter cake mix

· 2 sticks butter, firm

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray the bottom and sides of the baking dish with nonstick spray.

2. Spread strawberries evenly along the bottom of the baking dish. Sprinkle the sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg all over the strawberries.

3. Evenly pour the packaged cake mix on top of the strawberries. Slice both sticks of butter into individual pats and place them evenly on top of the cake mix.

4. Bake for 45-50 minutes until golden brown.

5. Remove from oven and serve.

Creamy Chicken Marsala Stuffed Sandwich

· 1 loaf round Italian bread

· ½ stick butter, melted

· 1 tsp garlic powder

· 5 ½ tsp parsley

· 1-2 lbs. chicken breasts

· ½ cup AP flour

· 1 tsp kosher salt

· ½ tsp cracked black pepper

· 2 tbsp olive oil

· 4 tbsp butter

· 1/2- 1 cup cremini mushrooms

· ¾ c Marsala wine

· 1- 1 1/2c chicken stock

· ¾ c heavy cream

· 4 slices mozzarella cheese

· 1- 1 1/2 cups shredded provolone cheese

1. In a medium bowl, combine flour, salt and pepper. Slice chicken breast into 1-inch slices. Dredge slices in flour mixture and set aside.

2. In a large skillet, heat olive oil to medium, Brown chicken in oil, turning midway through.

3. Once chicken is browned, add cremini mushrooms to skillet and let sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add wine, cream, 4 tsp parsley and 4 tbsp butter. Allow to simmer for 10-15 minutes.

4. Add chicken stock and allow to simmer and reduce.

5. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Hollow out Italian loaf, saving the top.

6. In a small bowl, combine melted butter, garlic powder and remaining parsley. Place loaf on a foil lined pan.

7. Spoon chicken mixture into loaf alternating with sliced and shredded cheeses. Top loaf with top layer of bread.

8. Generously brush loaf with garlic butter and place in heated oven. Bake for 20-25 minutes.