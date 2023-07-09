Finding ways to cope with daily life stressors

Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb, shares ways to tackle daily life stress.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you think of controlling stress, you tend to think of exercising, eating healthy, getting enough sleep, and having a friend you can turn to. These are effective ways to reduce your stress level. But we want to talk about nature. That is being outside and impact on your stress level.

Being outside in nature reduces your cortisol level, which is your stress hormone. Additionally, it stimulates your parasympathetic nervous system, which helps you calm down and relax.

When you're outside in the sun, your body generates more Vitamin D, which makes you feel better by improving your mood. When you're feeling good, you tend to be less stressed and more relaxed.

You can do various activities when you're outside: walking, hiking, stretching, reading, looking for various animal life or leaves, laying on a blanket listening to nature sounds. Feeling the sunshine, wind across your skin, or blowing your hair helps you focus on nature.