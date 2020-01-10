x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Style

Wildlife cameras capture bears doing 'Dirty Dancing' lift, third-wheeling and having existential crises

Photos showed bears having the time of their lives in a water feature at the Highlands Ranch Backcountry.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Fifty-two photos captured by a wildlife camera in the HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area tell a story of love, the perils of being a third-wheel, joyous times in the water and even a bear named Baby (probably) who refuses to be put in any corner. 

The images were taken on Sept. 19. They show three bears splashing in one of the wilderness area's water resources ... which apparently are also enjoyed by everyone from raccoons to falcons to mice, according to a Facebook post from HRCA Backcountry Wilderness (they post their best wildlife pics on Tuesdays, if you need some wholesome internet content). 

Here's a look at some of the best photos, because we all need a little bit of joy in this very strange time. 

RELATED: The drama at the Standley Lake eagle's nest is as crazy as anything you'll see on Netflix

RELATED: We had all the questions about the Standley Lake eagle drama, and the answers don't disappoint

The "Dirty Dancing" lift 

Credit: HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area
A beary good "Dirty Dancing" lift.

Baby actually can't be put in the corner because it's a circular tub. 

The joys of being the third wheel 

Credit: Courtesy HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area
Two bears enjoy a sweet moment while their friend stands awkwardly to the side.

There's nothing that describes being a third wheel more than standing off to the side while your friends enjoy a sweet moment. 

Wait ... is this a new yoga pose or a squatty potty ad? 

Credit: HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area
Good form?

The face you make when you hear a really good piece of gossip ... 

Credit: HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area
Two bears getting some tea.

What you do when you find out you're the subject of a really good piece of gossip

Credit: Courtesy HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area
Two bears get into it.

There is now tension on the island. 

Watching your two friends fight like ... 

Credit: Courtesy HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area
Watching the tension on the island and trying not to get involved.

"Guys can you stop? I'm just trying to enjoy a spa day here!" 

And they just won't stop ... 

Credit: Courtesy HCRA Backcountry Wilderness Area
The fight continues to escalate.

One bear that's really feeling 2020

Credit: HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area
A bear plaintively gazes in the distance, thinking of lost love (probably).

That look is the look on all of our faces, at one point. 

This bear stopping by to say what's up 

Credit: Courtesy HRCA Backcountry Wilderness Area
Can bears experience FOMO?

And finally ... the perfect profile picture

Credit: HCRA Backcountry Wilderness Area
A bear's future profile picture.

Can bears "smize?" Because this one is. 

See all of the photos here.

 
SUGGESTED VIDEOSColorado Guide

 