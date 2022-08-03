International Women's Day: Greensboro artist shares how art molded her successful career

In honor of International Women's Day, we highlight Lindsay Emery, a local artist who has found success across the globe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In honor of International Women's Day, we chose to highlight some amazing women in the Triad. One of those is Lindsay Emery, an artist in Greensboro that specializes in pottery.

Life is a lot like pottery. It doesn't always turn out how you expected.

"It hasn't been easy, but I've embraced the challenges," Emery said.

However, it often turns into something beautiful.

"Working with clay is something so humbling, then also realizing the impact these works can have is also very humbling," Emery said.

She created her potter business, Suite One Studio, in 2009. Emery said she has always planned on going to college to get a painting degree and then working in an art studio.

That was the plan until she took a required course in pottery.

"I had always been really gifted with art and things always come very easily to me when I was painting or drawing, and pottery wasn't like that at all," Emery said.

This challenge changed the course of her career. She became a potter.

Now, she has more than 80,000 followers on social media, she sells her art across the globe and has even had her work sold in stores like Anthropology and Nordstrom.

All of her work, made right here in Greensboro. That work includes one of her most recognized art pieces called the pour bowl.

"When I first came up with this design almost a decade ago is because I was throwing on my wheel and I wasn't very good at it at that point and my hand kind of got stuck as it was spinning around and it indented the bowl," Emery said.

The beauty of an accident.

Looking back, Emery thanks the women in her life for pushing her to pursue her dreams as an artist. Now, she hopes to inspire other young artists to share their work with the world.

"Art is how we express ourselves and it's how we connect with one another and what you have to give is important," Emery said.