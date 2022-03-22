My 2 Cents: Fashion trends come and go, stick to what makes you feel best!

WFMY's Stacey Spivey gives her '2 cents' on fashion and how trends always seem to come and go.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Recently while shopping, I noticed many of the clothes in the young adult section looked like they were straight from the early 2000s.

I saw bucket hats, tiny strap sandals, corset tops, and yes... even low-rise jeans.

I felt like I had hopped into a time machine and went back to middle school watching Lizzie McGuire on the Disney channel, shopping at Limited Too, and wearing Lip Smucker's lip gloss.

It's funny how fashion trends come and go.

Things I thought would never be cool again are now what I've seen a lot of teens wearing.

Don't get me wrong, I'm very happy Uggs are back in style, and I could pull out my old pair from high school.

However, I can tell you that you'll never catch me in a pair of low-rise jeans again.

While it can be great to keep up with the latest fashion trends, I think it's so important to create your style.

Clothing is a way to express yourself. It helps you to feel good about yourself and to make a statement.

Wear clothing that makes you happy!

Maybe it's not a bad idea to keep some of those 'uncool' clothes because you never know when they may come back into style again.