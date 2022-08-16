x
Thin Mint gets a sister: Girl Scouts have a new cookie

The Thin Mint's "sister cookie" will soon join Girl Scouts' cookie lineup.

DENVER — Girl Scout cookie lovers, rejoice!

The Girl Scouts announced Tuesday that a new cookie that will join the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The new Raspberry Rally cookie is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor.

The cookie is a "sister" to the iconic Thin Mint cookie, with raspberry filling instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating.

Girl Scouts across the United States will offer the Raspberry Rally cookie next season alongside returning icons Thin Mints, Samoas, last year's Adventurefuls cookie and more.

Girl Scouts Colorado's cookie season kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. The digital storefront opens Jan. 12, 2023.

You can visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Raspberry Rally and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale.

Credit: Girl Scouts of Colorado
Credit: Girl Scouts of Colorado

