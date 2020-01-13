MANTEO, N.C. — Editor's note: The above photo is from a previous story.

According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, a 26-year-old man received a non-life threatening injury, possibly from a shark bite Monday.

The U.S. national park service shared a post saying the surfer received an injury to his foot while in the Atlantic Ocean.

The post said a 911 call was received after 2 p.m. and the incident happened near Sudie Payne Road in Rodanthe.

The park service said Dare County Emergency Medical Services transported the surfer to the Outer Banks Hospital for treatment.

