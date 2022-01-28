Surround yourself with people who value you: Youday!

Coach LaMonte explains why surrounding yourself with people who don’t value you is doing injustice for yourself.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A great proverb says that fire and gunpowder never share the same space.

Make sure you are in the right situation because everyone can't handle your personality. You have been trying to fit in with people that will never accept you for you. Never force acceptance, find the right atmosphere that will accept you for yourself.

My wife always says find a place where you are celebrated, not tolerated. If they can't accept the gift you are then it's time to find a group that will. No need to put your fire out just because people can not handle the heat you bring.

People will always find a reason to criticize but when their criticism takes root in your heart you have already lost yourself. This is Coach LaMonte make today your best Youday! I'll see you tomorrow.