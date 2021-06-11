Take responsibility for your actions: Youday!

Coach LaMonte tells a story about four students who make a poor choice.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One night four college students were out partying late into the night and they failed to study for a test that was scheduled the next day.

In the morning the thought of a plan. They decided to dust themselves in motor oil and dirt. They went to the dean of their school with an elaborate story about how the night before they had attended a wedding when their car broke down. They explained to the dean how they struggled to push the car to safety and were stuck on the side of the road until the morning.

This was all a lie.

They explained they were too tired to take the exam. They asked for time and the dean agreed, giving them three days to study.

On the third day, the students arrived but were separated into different rooms.

The dean gave them each a test. When they flipped the paper they found, to their surprise, only one question:

"Which tire blew out?"