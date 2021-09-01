Talking to your kids about the riots

Dr. Nannette Funderburk tells us how to handle the conversation with our kids when violent news events unfold live on tv.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So you are. sitting there in front of the television with your kids nearby and a violent news event happens live. As parents, how do we handle those conversations with young kids?

Psychotherapist Dr. Nannette Funderburk says the first step is to think it through.

"You should take a second to process it yourself and think through how to convey to kids that, yes, that happened but you are here and safe at home," she continued "The mistake is to speak too quickly when you don't have a game plan or, even worse, ignore it and not address it at all."

Funderburk says it's okay to show and discuss how you feel about it as long as it is not upsetting to the child.