Talking to your kids about the riots

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So you are. sitting there in front of the television with your kids nearby and a violent news event happens live. As parents, how do we handle those conversations with young kids?
Psychotherapist Dr. Nannette Funderburk says the first step is to think it through.
"You should take a second to process it yourself and think through how to convey to kids that, yes, that happened but you are here and safe at home," she continued "The mistake is to speak too quickly when you don't have a game plan or, even worse, ignore it and not address it at all."
Funderburk says it's okay to show and discuss how you feel about it as long as it is not upsetting to the child.
"Communication is key. An open and calm discussion goes a long way. To not address it could have long-term negative effects on the child. It's also good to let them express their feelings through drawing or playing it out since little ones may not have the words to describe what they are feeling," said Funderburk.