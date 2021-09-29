Tanger Center announces digital lottery for your chances to see WICKED

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some lucky winners could be defying gravity if they are winners of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts digital ticket lottery for the musical WICKED, set to make its Triad premiere Oct. 6 through Oct. 24.

The digital lottery opens at 9 a.m. prior to each performance and closes at 4 p.m. the same day. Where you sit will vary with each performance. Those who win will get tickets to the show for $25.

The Tanger Center is keeping up-to-date with local and state COVID-19 guidelines and is taking steps and implementing new policies and procedures in order to make the return to live events as safe and enjoyable as possible. Health and safety protocols based on current guidance from public officials and theatrical unions may be in place at the time of any performance and could require a face covering. Due to the mandate issued by the Guilford County Board of Health on Aug.13, requiring masks to be worn indoors, masks will be required at all times when in the venue. For more information, visit TangerCenter.com/PatronHealth.