Tanger Center announces digital lottery for your chances to see WICKED

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some lucky winners could be defying gravity if they are winners of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts digital ticket lottery for the musical WICKED, set to make its Triad premiere Oct. 6 through Oct. 24.
The digital lottery opens at 9 a.m. prior to each performance and closes at 4 p.m. the same day. Where you sit will vary with each performance. Those who win will get tickets to the show for $25.
Here is how you enter the digital lottery
- Visit TangerCenter.com/lottery
- Follow the link “Click here for details and to enter the lottery”
- Click the “Enter Now” button for the performance you want to attend.
- Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Patrons will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery.
- After the lottery closes, patrons will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.
- Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card.
- After payment has been received, patrons will receive their mobile tickets via email.
- Entrants must be 18 years or older.
- Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability.
The Tanger Center is keeping up-to-date with local and state COVID-19 guidelines and is taking steps and implementing new policies and procedures in order to make the return to live events as safe and enjoyable as possible. Health and safety protocols based on current guidance from public officials and theatrical unions may be in place at the time of any performance and could require a face covering. Due to the mandate issued by the Guilford County Board of Health on Aug.13, requiring masks to be worn indoors, masks will be required at all times when in the venue. For more information, visit TangerCenter.com/PatronHealth.
