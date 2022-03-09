What Broadway shows are coming to Tanger Center? We'll learn the 2022-23 lineup Wednesday!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Broadway excitement is brewing in Greensboro.
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will announce the 2022-23 Broadway season lineup on Wednesday at noon.
This season - the inaugural season - has already been a hit, selling more than 17,000 season tickets. Tanger Center said it's an industry record for a new venue.
We'll learn what new shows are coming to Greensboro in an announcement by Tanger Center officials at noon. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will also join the announcement.
Disney's The Lion King just wrapped up its two-week showcase at the center. The show grossed $3.5 million within that time, attracting more than 46,000 people downtown.
Between hotels, travel, parking, and restaurants, the show generated $12 million in economic benefit to the city, economic experts said.
We asked viewers what shows they'd like to see for the new season. Some responses included Million Dollar Quartet, The Color Purple, Legally Blonde -- and some just said they want to see The Lion King return!