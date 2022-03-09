What Broadway shows are coming to Tanger Center? We'll learn the 2022-23 lineup Wednesday!

The inaugural season has already been a hit. We'll learn what shows are coming to Greensboro for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Broadway excitement is brewing in Greensboro.

This season - the inaugural season - has already been a hit, selling more than 17,000 season tickets. Tanger Center said it's an industry record for a new venue.

We'll learn what new shows are coming to Greensboro in an announcement by Tanger Center officials at noon. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will also join the announcement.

Disney's The Lion King just wrapped up its two-week showcase at the center. The show grossed $3.5 million within that time, attracting more than 46,000 people downtown.

Between hotels, travel, parking, and restaurants, the show generated $12 million in economic benefit to the city, economic experts said.