A Triad company's "Foodie Box" is a pandemic game-changer for dining

Taste Carolina is bringing the best of the best to your home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lots of folks love to eat in a tapas restaurant. You know, the ones that offer lots of small plates so you can try a wide variety of foods. Well, one Triad company is bringing the best dishes from the best restaurants right to you in one neat container.

"It's something that the true foodie will absolutely love," said Taste Carolina's Jessica Harris.

"We usually host large tasting parties or host tasting walks where the guests pre-pay but then travel in a pack to each participating restaurant for that particular course. But with the pandemic we had to change things up," continued Harris.

"Now we've created "Foodie Boxes". These are boxes filled with samples from participating restaurants that the customer can order online and then either pick it up or have us deliver."

The boxes change periodically but are always filled with quality foods from local restaurants with good reputations.