BURLINGTON, N.C. — For about six years now, Mari Bradley has hosted a Mad Hatter's Tea Party for her sixth grade language arts class at Turrentine Middle School. It's always been a way to end their lessons on Alice in Wonderland and relieve stress before end of the year testing.

This year, however, that wasn't an option. COVID-19 canceled class and students and teachers haven't been in school buildings for weeks. Bradley wasn't going to let the pandemic stop the tea party, instead she moved it to Zoom.

"I wasn’t sure if I should go ahead and try it and then I said why not you know why not the worst that can happen is that it doesn’t work but they all came through and there were so many really really bad jokes it was great fun," she said.

Bradley's students logged on in funny hats and told jokes with their classmates, teacher, principals and superintendent. One student even glued a roll of toilet paper to his hat!

"It’s so important to stay connected with your students and today was just a day where we could just be goofy and tell bad puns and it’s always hard to leave a meeting with them it’s always hard to say goodbye the grief for teachers is real not being with their kids," Bradley said.