Boulder on I-85 totals Triad teen's car

Archdale police say a boulder was in the middle of the interstate Thursday. The rock damaged three cars, including that of a 19-year-old.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A teenager is shaken up after running into a boulder on Interstate 85 Thursday.

Xander Mitchell was on his way to class at UNCG when he ran into a boulder in the road. He said he was panicking and trying to get out of the way when he didn't have enough time to move.

"All I could do is scream when I hit it," he said.

He recalls hitting the rock which made him flip. The collision totaled his car, but thankfully he walked away with only a few scrapes and bruises.

After the crash, the first call Mitchell made was to his father, who immediately left work and rushed to the scene.

"My first thought of course is he OK? Is my son walking is he upright?" said Mitchell's dad, Josh Mitchell.

While he was relieved to find his teenager okay, he is frustrated that someone was careless enough to drop the rock.

"If it's on a truck on your car on a trailer wherever you're hauling something I don't care if it's got walls or not it needs to be secured properly," said Mitchell.

Archdale police are trying to find the driver who dropped the boulder on the interstate.

Dad hopes this story will make it hit home, the need to make sure your cargo is secured.

"There's been tears from last night today because there's still that realization of Xander could not be here today we could be having a lot of different conversations and planning many different things right now then just trying to find another car," he said.