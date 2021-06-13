Making the most of time spent with young adults

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb talks about what to do when hanging with your teenagers.

With the stress of working, providing for the family, juggling busy schedules, sometimes families get caught up in the routine. Parents think that they’ll have quality time as a family later. Since today is National Children’s Day, we’re talking about ways to celebrate your teenagers, today and everyday.

The trickiest part is getting their time because teens are busy studying, after-school activities, jobs and possibly, dating. Teens tend to develop different interests than their parents when it comes to music, slang, technology. And this means that they might have had too much in common. My suggestion to parents is the same that I have for younger kids, let your teen pick the activity, whether grabbing a bite to eat or listening to music that you don’t understand the lyrics.

Just listen to what their teens have to say. Parents often give unsolicited advice, and the teens feel like their parents don’t get them and are judging them. When this happens, then the quality time is over. There can be hurt feelings.

There are always opportunities for parents to give their teens advice. During special moments when you want to hang with your teen or find ways to connect with them. It’s more important to enjoy the time together. Have fun, be silly and laugh.