Teens and newfound freedoms

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb talks about how to handle it when your teen takes advantage of their newfound liberties.

You’ll get a sense of when your teen is ready for more freedom because they’ll tell you, or they might complain. They might say something like, “Why can’t I…” or “Why won’t you let me….” Some examples, “Why can’t I stay home alone when you’re out of town?”

When you talk to your teen, you want to emphasize that having more independence is a responsibility, which requires smart decision-making. For example, it isn’t just about staying out later. It’s where they’re going, who they’re with. Is it a safe place and with safe people? You want them to think about hanging out with friends who make smart decisions. Or, if they want to stay at home for the night when you’re out of town, they have to understand that it’s a responsibility not only for themselves but also your home. This means making sure that doors are locked, the house alarm on, the stove is off, who can and can’t come over.

There might be times that teens break your agreement and do not follow certain rules. To help minimize this, when you’re talking about letting them be more independent, talk about your expectations and consequences. A majority of the expectations you as a parent have will be about safety. If your teen chooses to break the agreement, then a quick removal of that particular liberty (breaking curfew, having a get-together when you’re out of town) should be taken away. Their safety shouldn’t be negotiable.