Providing more opportunities of independence for teens

Deciding when to give teens some freedoms can be difficult for some parents.

The fourth of July is a reminder about and celebration of our country’s freedom and independence. Speaking of independence, let’s switch courses to talk about this developmental milestone related to children, specifically teenagers. It can be a bit tricky for some parents to decide when to give their teens some freedom.

Some parents and teens struggle with the timing of independence and the type of independence that teens want. Some teens might want to have a later curfew, but mom and dad aren’t ready to allow it. Or, some teens might want to stay home alone when their parents are out of town.

Parents should realize that teens wanting more independence is developmentally appropriate. Teens want to make their own decision and be responsible for themselves. They don’t want to feel like children with their parents constantly monitoring them. Think about Disney’s Pinocchio, where Jiminy Cricket was always on Pinocchio’s shoulder telling him what he should or shouldn’t do.

Some parents afraid of losing control but control in a good way. Control as in safety. The problem is that it’s more of an illusion than reality because parents can’t shelter their teens from every possible bad situation. Let me give you an example. Parents might think that it’s safer for their teens to drive on city roads and not highways. But, car accidents, flat tires, road rage, and drunk driving happens on both city roads and highways. Perhaps, teaching teens defensive driving skills would be a better way to keep them safe than limiting the types of roads traveled.