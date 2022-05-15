Parents should still play with their teens

How families can grow closer spending time together

Today is National Take Your Parents to the Playground Day. Earlier on the show, we talked about ways younger kids benefit from playing with their parents. Now, we want to talk about the benefits between parents and teens.

Play is considered an activity for children, young children. When you think of play, you think of make-believe, toys, blocks, dolls, etc. My position is that play isn’t just for children. Play is for everyone. Play helps you relax, not be so serious, enjoy the moment, and do things you might not typically do. It’s not that play isn’t important. It’s that the definition of play as children age and develop changes.

Figure out what your teen likes to do and do it together. Whatever you choose should be fun, relaxing, and stress-free. When you and your teen can have fun together, it brings you closer together. You enjoy each other’s company. Your teen will talk to you more. There tends to be less judgment and seriousness when you're having fun. What’s really important is that your teen can see a non-parent side of you – fun, silly, quirky.

If parents don’t take the opportunity to play with their teens, then they’re missing on time, quality time with their teens. The clock seems to tick faster when your kids are in high school, and if you don’t take the opportunities for quality time, which includes play, you’ll never get the time back. As a parent, you should make lasting memories and moments and snap photos. Cherish the time that you have.