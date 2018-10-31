GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hundreds of people came together in solidarity in Greensboro to honor victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting this past weekend.

Temple Emanuel hosted a vigil on Tuesday night.

They prayed together, and talked about teaming up to fight hate in the community.

They focused on a plan to build the world up from love.

Temple Emanuel Winston-Salem held a vigil on Monday night. It was also packed with hundreds of attendees from all different faiths.

