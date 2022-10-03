I made a terrible judgement call: My 2 Cents

Chad Silber opens up about a mistake he made when talking to a stranger and how he plans to learn from it

I need to talk about something that happened over the weekend. It's a story that I'm rather embarrassed about, but I think it's good to talk about.

I was at the food truck festival in downtown Greensboro when a man approached me and my friend in the parking lot. He said "can I ask you a question?"

Before he could say anything further, I said, "I'm sorry I can't help you."

Honestly, I assumed he was going to ask for money. My friend had more compassion than I did and asked him what he wanted. He simply wanted to know whether the parking lot was requiring people to pay for parking.

My heart sunk. I felt so guilty. I couldn't believe what had just happened.

I guess I'm just so used to people asking for money while walking downtown or at the gas station or really anywhere these days, that I assumed that's what he wanted.

Where was my compassion? Why did I assume he was asking for money?

I thought about that moment for a while. I wish I could get a do-over - a chance to make it right.

You might be wondering why I'm sharing this story. It makes me look bad. But I think it's important that we talk about mistakes, since we all make them.