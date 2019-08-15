WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With so much texting and emailing it's likely hard for you to remember the last time you sat down to write with an "old-fashioned" pen and paper. But the art of handwriting is hardly dead, in fact Maghon Taylor, founder of All She Wrote Notes, would argue it's more alive than ever.

Taylor started her penmanship business six years ago, doing custom orders and private parties where she taught people how to master the art of writing well. Now she's on a mission to spread happiness through handwriting. She just published her first book, Happy Hand Lettering: a step-by-step guide to learning hand lettering.

Maghon Taylor

Taylor says not to be intimidated - if you can write you can hand letter. Start with a simple cursive or print letter then, as she says, "fluff it out," or thicken the "down strokes" of your letters.

She's offering a free workshop on Tuesday, August 20th at Muse at the Mill in Winston-Salem. It's from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Learn more about Maghon Taylor, hand lettering, upcoming events and find her on social media here.