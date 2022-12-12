Greensboro City Council signs off on a free home repair program for low-income households

Home Repair GSO is a new program under Housing & Neighborhood Development that'll give homeowners $20,000 for home repairs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaking roof, flooring, HVAC issues, and even a weak home foundation are all costly repairs we dread needing for our homes.

A new program called Home Repair GSO is offering to take the financial burden off homeowners.

Eunika Smalls with Greensboro’s Housing and Neighborhood Development said when the city’s code compliance department goes out to inspect homes they come across serval significant problems.

“It could be a roof, flooring, electrical, and windows as homes deteriorate many systems are in need of maintenance and repair," Smalls said. "In underserved communities, a lot of these repairs are not within reach due to limited resources.”

Smalls said there are certain communities like the Ole Asheboro neighborhood that they plan to prioritize.

“These are older homes that are in those communities,” Smalls said. “It’s a redevelopment area where there are significant needs.”

To take the financial strain off families Greensboro city council has allowed housing and neighborhood development to move from a loan-based program to a grant repair program. That way they can offer free home repairs through Home Repair GSO.

Homeowners who qualify can get up to $20,000 of repairs made to their homes at no cost to them.

The program's funding comes from a federal grant through HUD.

Right now they are accepting and sorting through applications and prioritizing the most pressing repairs.

“What we found in dealing with the residents in Greensboro is that oftentimes there are multiple issues so we put enough funding in place to cover up to three major systems that may be in need of repair for our residents.”

There are already 90 people on the waiting list. There are several requirements to receive grant funds like being a Greensboro resident and making less than 60% of the average median income.



There is a second program Home Repair GSO is also launching. It’s an on-site repair program in partnership with Lowes.

“The city purchased the trailer. Lowes donated all the tools and supplies to go on the trailers that will be mobile," Smalls said. "One issue is making things accessible to our residents so these trailers will be made available to communities like Ole Asheboro."

Smalls said their goal is to remove barriers to safe affordable housing for 70 households per year.