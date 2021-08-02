What tenants and landlords can expect now the federal eviction moratorium ended

Even though the freeze is lifted, that doesn't mean there isn't help out there.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Renters are no longer protected if they can't pay their rent. The federal eviction moratorium ended on Saturday and many are now concerned they may no longer have a roof over their heads.

The Guilford County Clerk of Court said as of Monday afternoon, there were two eviction notices filed, but said more could be processing.

Even though the freeze is lifted, that doesn't mean there isn't help out there.

"There will be, and has been predicted for months, an avalanche of eviction actions I expect to be filed," Allyson Gold said.

Allyson Gold is an Associate Dean at Wake Forest University School of Law.

She said she expects this lift to put millions across the country at risk of homelessness.

"The best thing to do at this point would be to seek legal services if a tenant is named in an eviction action," Gold said.

Gold said before it gets to the point of needing legal assistance, it also could be helpful to speak with your landlord about your situation.

"There are emergency rental assistance funds out there and, so I would say to tenants if anyone is behind in rent or concerned about it then if you haven't already immediately complete one of those applications to get that process going," Gold said.

The application process could take some time, but Gold said getting those funds can be a win-win for both tenants and landlords.

"I feel for landlords, I really do, Gold said. "I understand they have bills too, folks need to pay the bank. I think that is a completely understandable situation, but the truth is because the administration has released funds to jurisdictions across the country there is money available."