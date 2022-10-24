The impact experiences can have on our lives

Experiences can help you create memories. You share experiences with other people who are important to you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A grandmother and a grandson from Ohio have spent the past seven years visiting all 63 National Parks within the U.S. They’ll finish their grand excursion next April. What an experience this duo shared. And this got us thinking about the impact of experiences. And why we should have more.

You often spend money on things that you think will make you happy such as a new car, house, latest crazy expensive clothes, shoes, and jewelry. There’s an advantage of spending your money on experiences over buying things. According to research conducted at the University of Austin in Texas, people find more immediate happiness when they spend their money on experiences than buying stuff. You feel happy in different ways. Experiences can help you create memories that you reflect on over time. You share experiences with other people who are important to you. If you visit a national park, hike on a new trail or mountain, or attend a sporting event or concert, you usually share this experience with someone else. Even with tighter budgets due to inflation and recession, remember that experiences don’t have to be expensive to be meaningful.

Experiences can have a positive impact on your relationships. When you and your romantic partner, child, parent, or friend share an experience together, you’re creating new memories of time spent together, experiencing something new, creating something. You generally have happy or positive feelings as a result. The time spent together usually brings you closer. You have opportunities to talk and share what’s happening in your life. These memories and good feelings last much longer than the experience itself.