Why teaching kids to cook is important

Cooking is an important life skill for everyone. Blanca Cobb has some advice on how to safely introduce you children to the kitchen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Personal Chef Day. We know that moms and dads cook for their families, and children love to eat. But this got us thinking about the importance of kids learning to cook.

Make it a family affair to help get your kids interested in cooking. Each member can have a role in cooking, from shopping to meal preparation and cooking. Cooking as a family promotes bonding because you're spending time together. You get an opportunity to explore different menus, spices, and foods.

There's a developmental skill benefit for kids who cook. For younger kids, cooking helps them develop fine motor skills by chopping, dicing, stirring, shredding, and kneading various foods.

Cooking is more than preparing food. It's also about food safety, cleaning up, cooking safety. For example, kids learn that they can't leave the stove or oven unattended to do something else because the food can burn or catch fire. Additionally, cooking allows children to become responsible for themselves because they aren't reliant on other people to cook for them or eat pre-package foods, which can be unhealthy.