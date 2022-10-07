The Importance of National Body Language Day

We all use body language when we communicate with each other.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Body Language Day. As a viewer of GMS, you know that we talk about body language frequently, from analyzing celebrities to showing you how to use body language. You may not realize that I created this national holiday.

I created National Body Language Holiday to highlight body language as a superpower. We all use body language when we communicate with each other. We send hundreds of nonverbal messages in conversations and interactions whether you intend to or not. The ability to understand the nuances of body language, which allows one to understand people better, is what makes it a superpower.

A common misunderstanding about body language is that many think it's mind reading. It isn't. There's a connection between your thoughts, emotions, and body language.

Your ideas influence your feelings which affects your body language. The timing of the change in your body language and someone noticing makes you think that they're reading your mind because you haven't shared what you're thinking and feeling, yet, someone sensed the difference.

Using body language can help you make deeper connections with others. You can show more empathy, compassion, and interest and that you're listening.