GREENSBORO, N.C.(WFMY)-- There's no doubt in anyone's mind that Tropical Storm Michael felt more like a categorized hurricane, especially when it rolled through the Triad.

The storm dumped a lot of water, like a LOT OF WATER in the Gate City and the floodwaters came and rivers couldn't hold it all. Neighborhoods across Greensboro were flooded, especially the usual spots prone to flooding. The storm also left thousands in the dark, with Greensboro being the hardest hit.

It actually had the Mayor checking Duke Energy via Twittter and they clapped back.

READ | 'Where Are You? We Need Help.' | Greensboro Mayor Tweets Duke Energy About Power Outages, Crews

And like many storms before Michael, people take to social media to express the good, bad, ugly and humorous moments they capture.

Neighbors dock floating away, oh my! Take for instance the couple who couldn't stop laughing after spotting their neighbor's dock floating on Buffalo Lake in Greensboro.

What the what kind of sky show is that? Check out that cloud over Hooters at Myrtle Beach.

Spark changes course for ducks during Michael: Then there's the what just happened capture. A WFMY News 2 user captured video of ducks innocently crossing a flooded river and a power line drops causing a massive spark.

Greensboro Mom of two uses her brother's electric car to keep breast milk from spoiling during power outage.

Kids always make lemonade out of lemons. Check out this cutie having a good time after the power goes out.

Kindness of strangers. The teary-eyed moment strangers risked their lives to save a man from his submerged truck in Winston-Salem.

That Four-way stop though. Does anyone know the rules?

Who knew? Raccoons can swim like dolphins. Okay, maybe not that good but check this one out.

Hip Hip HoRAY! Triad Churches Extend Utmost Southern Hospitality to Power Crews

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY