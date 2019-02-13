HIGH POINT, N.C. — Dr. Sadie Leder Elder is a real life love doctor. She's an associate professor of psychology at High Point University and an expert on relationships. She shares her insight on love, just before Valentine's Day.

Wear red this Valentine’s Day: Dr. Elder said the color red has been shown to increase perceptions of physical attractiveness for males and females who are wearing it.

How might Facebook harm your relationship? Dr. Elder said it causes jealousy, and although it doesn’t cause infidelity, it can increase uncertainty about what your partner is doing and attention to alternatives, both of which undermine commitment to your current relationship.

Meeting someone online this Valentine’s Day? Dr. Elder said be careful for anyone who seems too good to be true. Look for signs of deception, or catfishing, online.